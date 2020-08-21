|
GODDARD Keith of Oakham, formerly of Stamford and the Lincolnshire Police, passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on 9th August 2020. Loving husband to Debbie and a beloved father to Simon and Ricky. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for the British Heart Foundation and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 21, 2020