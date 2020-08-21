Home

Keith GODDARD

Notice Condolences

Keith GODDARD Notice
GODDARD Keith of Oakham, formerly of Stamford and the Lincolnshire Police, passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on 9th August 2020. Loving husband to Debbie and a beloved father to Simon and Ricky. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for the British Heart Foundation and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 21, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
