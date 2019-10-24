|
|
KINSEY Keith (known as Quince)
was taken away suddenly from us on the 17th October 2019, aged 75 years. Much loved husband of the late Ginny and dear dad; grandad; and friend to many. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family, and friends. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 6th November 2019 at 11.00am at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society & British Heart Foundation may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 24, 2019