|
|
MILLINGTON
Keith Stanley
Passed away on 29th July after a long illness bravely borne without complaint, Keith aged 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret and latterly a dear partner to Sylvia. Loving Father to Neil and Anne and father-in law to Lesley and Bruce. Dearly loved Granddad to Joanna, Katie, Charlie, James, Tom and Emma. Brother to Kathleen. He will be sadly missed by all of the family. Funeral Service to take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Friday 16th August at 12noon. No flowers by request please. Donations for those who wish to for LOROS may be sent c/o Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 8, 2019