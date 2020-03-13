|
BRETT Kenneth of Greetham died suddenly but peacefullyat home on Saturday 29th February 2020 aged 93 years. Beloved husband to the late Eileen, loving father to Richard and a much loved grandfather and great grandfather. Following a private cremation, a service to celebrate Kenneth's life will be held at Greetham Parish Church on Thursday 19th March at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Air Ambulance can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 13, 2020