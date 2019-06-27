|
|
TAYLOR
Kenneth Reginald
Passed away peacefully at home on the 13th June 2019, aged 63. He will be dearly missed by wife Janet, brother David, children: Gavin, Vicky, Rachael and Katie. Grandchildren: Ellis, Scarlett and George and family and friends. The funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 8th July at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired will be given to Myeloma UK and Macmillan. All further enquires to RJ Scholes Funeral Service, Stamford, PE9 2BJ. Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 27, 2019