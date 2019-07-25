Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J Scholes Funeral Service
St George Street
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2BJ
01780 763092
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura MAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura MAIN

Notice Condolences

Laura MAIN Notice
MAIN

Laura Winifred

Sadly passed away on July 17th 2019 at home in Chesterfield aged 92 years.

Will be very dearly missed by all Family and Friends.

Funeral Service will be held at Stamford Methodist Church, 11 Barn Hill, Stamford, PE9 2AE on August 13th 2019 at 13:30. Followed by a private Family Committal.

Family Flowers only. Donations if desired will go to Parkinson's UK and may be left at the Service.

All enquiries to RJ Scholes Funeral Services, Stamford.

Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.