Laura Winifred
Sadly passed away on July 17th 2019 at home in Chesterfield aged 92 years.
Will be very dearly missed by all Family and Friends.
Funeral Service will be held at Stamford Methodist Church, 11 Barn Hill, Stamford, PE9 2AE on August 13th 2019 at 13:30. Followed by a private Family Committal.
Family Flowers only. Donations if desired will go to Parkinson's UK and may be left at the Service.
All enquiries to RJ Scholes Funeral Services, Stamford.
Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 25, 2019