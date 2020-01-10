Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Lawrence HAMIT

Lawrence HAMIT Notice
HAMIT

Lawrence Wilfred

Late of Oakham, passed away peacefully at Rutland Care Village on 20th December 2019 aged 101 years. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Lawrence for War Veterans, may be sent c/o Fords Funeral Directors, 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 6AA Tel. 01572 722654
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 10, 2020
