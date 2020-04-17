Home

of Empingham, passed away at aged 81 on 23rd March 2020. Beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and cherished friend, she will be missed by all who knew her. For some time Leila led a group of volunteers who ran the playgroup at Empingham Primary School. She also volunteered at the Cancer Research UK shop on St Paul's Street in Stamford for many years. A small family service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on 22nd April 2020. When circumstances are appropriate a memorial service will be arranged where family and friends can come together to celebrate Leila's life. Donations in memory of Leila, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Apr. 17, 2020
