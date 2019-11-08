Home

R J Scholes Funeral Service
St George Street
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2BJ
01780 763092
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
14:00
St Mary's Stamford
Dr Leon Malcolm

of Stamford, died on 7th October at Peterborough City Hospital after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Pamela, brother of Shirley, father of Simon and Shelley, grandfather of Judy, Megan and Claudia and great-grandfather of Sunny Rae. Private cremation. A memorial service is to be held on 13th November at St Mary's Stamford at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for British Heart Foundation can be left at the service or made directly via RJ Scholes Funeral Services for anyone that is unable to attend the service. Any enquiries to RJ Scholes Funeral Services, Stamford, PE9 2BJ. Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 8, 2019
