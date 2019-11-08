|
DAVIS
Dr Leon Malcolm
of Stamford, died on 7th October at Peterborough City Hospital after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Pamela, brother of Shirley, father of Simon and Shelley, grandfather of Judy, Megan and Claudia and great-grandfather of Sunny Rae. Private cremation. A memorial service is to be held on 13th November at St Mary's Stamford at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for British Heart Foundation can be left at the service or made directly via RJ Scholes Funeral Services for anyone that is unable to attend the service. Any enquiries to RJ Scholes Funeral Services, Stamford, PE9 2BJ. Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 8, 2019