HENTON
Leonard known as Len Passed away peacefully on 7th July 2020 aged 84 years. Much loved Husband of the late Patricia, loving father to Amanda & Julie and grandfather to Megan, Beth, Sophie & Millie. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Monday 27 th July 2020 at 2pm at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Qu' Appelle Care Home Residents Fund may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 17, 2020