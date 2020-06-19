|
PARKES Leslie of Oakham, died suddenly at Peterborough City Hospital on 2nd June 2020. Dearly loved husband to Ann and brother to Michael and Kevin. Given the current circumstances a small funeral will be held. This funeral service can however be viewed live online via a webcast link on Thursday 25th June at 1.30pm. Details of this can be found at www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk. Donations are being gratefully received for Lupus UK and can be made online or sent direct to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 19, 2020