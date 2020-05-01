Home

Passed away peacefully on 22nd April 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital, following a period of illness aged 91 years. Leslie had many friends around the world from his time at Stamford School, in the Merchant Navy, at Hotpoint, in the Choirs at St George's and St Martin's Churches and as a member of Probus. A private Funeral at Marholm Crematorium, will be followed by a Memorial Service at St Martin's Church when possible. All enquiries to RJ Scholes Funeral Services, Stamford. Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 1, 2020
