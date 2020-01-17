Home

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00
Uppingham Parish Church
Lily FINCH

FINCH Lily of Ayston died unexpectedly at home on Sunday 22nd December 2019 aged 16 years. A loving daughter to William and Charlotte and a much loved sister. A service to Celebrate Lily's life will be held at the Uppingham Parish Church on Saturday 25th January 2020 at 12.00 noon. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Donations, if desired, to the Air Ambulance can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel. 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 17, 2020
