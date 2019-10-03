|
|
SLESSOR
Loraine
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 20th September 2019 aged 70 years. A very much loved wife, mother and grandmother, who will be very much missed. The graveside funeral service will take place on Monday 14th October 2019 at 2.00pm at Ketton Park Green Burial. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for MacMillan Cancer Support may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 3, 2019