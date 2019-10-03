Home

Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
14:00
Ketton Park Green
SLESSOR

Loraine

Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 20th September 2019 aged 70 years. A very much loved wife, mother and grandmother, who will be very much missed. The graveside funeral service will take place on Monday 14th October 2019 at 2.00pm at Ketton Park Green Burial. Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired for MacMillan Cancer Support may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 3, 2019
