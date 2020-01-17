|
DYSON Lorna formerly of Ringwood and Ranksborough Hall, Langham died peacefully at the Peterborough City Hospital on Sunday 5th January 2020 aged 83 years. Widow of Alan, loving mother to Sandy, Sharon and Neil and a much loved nanna. Her funeral service will be held at Kettering Crematorium in the Edgar Newman Chapel on Monday 20th January 2020 at 11.00am. Bright coloured clothing preferred. Family flowers only, donations if desired, to the Stroke Association can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel. 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 17, 2020