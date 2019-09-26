|
CLARKE Madeline Ellen
(nee Smith)
of Uppingham, formerly of Ketton died peacefully after an illness courageously borne on 18th September 2019, aged 70 years. Beloved wife of Tom, loving mother of Jason, Paul, Neil and Sarah and a much loved grandma to Edgar, Arthur, Myla, Joshua, Ella-Rose and Erin. She will be sadly missed by all of the family. Her funeral service will be held at Uppingham Parish Church on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 1.00pm to be followed by interment in Uppingham Cemetery. Family Flowers only, but donations, if desired, to Pancreatic Cancer UK which can be paid online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 26, 2019