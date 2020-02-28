|
FRERE Major Jeremy
of Tixover died peacefully on 7th February 2020 aged 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Toni Elaine and much loved father of Martin. A memorial service will be held at Tixover Grange on Monday 2nd March 2020 at 12 noon. Donations in memory of Jeremy, if desired, are for Combat Stress which can be left in the donations box at Tixover, paid online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PYTel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Feb. 28, 2020