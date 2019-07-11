Home

SAUNDERS Malcolm Walter Mackenzie

Retired vicar of Ketton and Tinwell and St. Columba's, Corby. Died peacefully on 5th July 2019 at Kettering General Hospital. Missed greatly by his family, especially Sheila. A thanksgiving service will be held at Barrowden Parish Church on Friday 19th July 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only and colourful dress preferred. Donations, if desired, to Tearfund c/o E M Dorman Funeral Directors, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 11, 2019
