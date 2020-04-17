Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret BRADLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret BRADLEY

Notice Condolences

Margaret BRADLEY Notice
BRADLEY Margaret Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Chater Lodge, Ketton on 26th March 2020, aged 82 years. Much loved wife of the late Don, loving mum of Alison and Sally and a greatly missed grandma to Amelia, Hannah, Verity, Harvey and Eva. Margaret's private committal took place at Grantham Crematorium. Due to the current coronavirus situation a memorial service will take place at a later date. Margaret will be sadly and dearly missed by all her family and friends. Donations in memory of Margaret if desired may be given for Alzheimer's Society made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -