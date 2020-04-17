|
BRADLEY Margaret Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Chater Lodge, Ketton on 26th March 2020, aged 82 years. Much loved wife of the late Don, loving mum of Alison and Sally and a greatly missed grandma to Amelia, Hannah, Verity, Harvey and Eva. Margaret's private committal took place at Grantham Crematorium. Due to the current coronavirus situation a memorial service will take place at a later date. Margaret will be sadly and dearly missed by all her family and friends. Donations in memory of Margaret if desired may be given for Alzheimer's Society made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Apr. 17, 2020