Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
12:00
St Martins Church
Stamford
Margaret BROWNE

Margaret BROWNE Notice
BROWNE

Margaret Elliott 'Meg'

sadly passed away at Peterborough Hospital on the 8th November 2019 aged 93 years. Loving mother of Bob and the late Jane Brader, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service will be held at St Martins Church, Stamford on 28th November 2019 at 12.00pm Family flowers only please, donations to Thorpe Hall, Peterborough. A special thank you to all the staff at Whitefriars where Meg received a lot of care and support.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 22, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -