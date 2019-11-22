|
BROWNE
Margaret Elliott 'Meg'
sadly passed away at Peterborough Hospital on the 8th November 2019 aged 93 years. Loving mother of Bob and the late Jane Brader, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service will be held at St Martins Church, Stamford on 28th November 2019 at 12.00pm Family flowers only please, donations to Thorpe Hall, Peterborough. A special thank you to all the staff at Whitefriars where Meg received a lot of care and support.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 22, 2019