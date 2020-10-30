|
FULLER Margaret Rose
Margaret passed away peacefully on Friday 16th October 2020 at home in the company of her immediate family. Margaret was a loving wife, a cherished mother and doting grandmother who will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at St Lawrence of Rome Church, Tallington on 6th November 2020 followed by a private cremation service. Flowers or donations in respect of Three Counties Dog Rescue may be forwarded to RJ Scholes Funeral Services, St George's Street, Stamford PE9 2BJ. Tel: 01780 763092.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 30, 2020