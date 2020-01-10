Home

A J Adkinson and Son
12 London Road
Leicester, Leicestershire LE2 5DG
0116 2712340
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
13:30
Great Glen Crematorium
Passed peacefully away on Friday 27th December 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of Joe, much loved mum to Ian, Michelle and Michael, mother in law to Lisa and a loving nan. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 1.30pm. No flowers please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society c/o A.J. Adkinson and Son Funeral Directors, 12 London Road, Oadby, LE2 5DG Tel. 0116 2712340 or online at www.ajadkinsonandson.com
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 10, 2020
