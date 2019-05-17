|
WHILEY
Margaret Elizabeth
Of Oakham, passed peacefully away on 6th May 2019, aged 79 years. Beloved wife of Walter, loving mother of Nicholas, Christopher, Tracey, Anita and Adrian and a much loved nan and great-grandma. She will be sadly missed by all her family. Following a cremation, a service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at Oakham Parish Church on Friday 24th May 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only and donations, if desired, to Dementia UK c/o E M Dorman, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Telephone: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 17, 2019