|
|
BEECHAM Marion Eva Sadly passed away unexpectedly after a short illness at Peterborough City Hospital on 11th March 2020 aged 72years. Much loved wife of Mervyn, Mother to Karen and Simon, Mother-in-law to Roy, Nan to Kirsty, Chloe, Rebecca and Jessica, Sister to Diana and Sister-in-law to John. She will always be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Due to current circumstances, sadly there will only be a Private Burial, but a celebration of her life will be organised in the upcoming future for her much loved family and friends.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 27, 2020