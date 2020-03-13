|
|
JACKSON
Marion
Formerly of Bourne and Rose Lodge Care Home, Market Deeping. Dear wife of the late Peter, loving mother of Graham, Stuart and families. Passed peacefully away on Thursday 27th February 2020, aged 90 years. Private Cremation. Thanksgiving Service at The Toft Country House Hotel & Golf Club, Toft, Bourne, Lincs, PE10 0JT on Thursday 26th March at 11.30am. No flowers please, donations if desired to the National Trust c/o E.C. Gilbert Ltd Funeral Directors, 33 Oaks Road, Great Glen, Leicester, LE8 9EF. Tel : 0116 2712340 or online at www.ecgilbertltd.com
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 13, 2020