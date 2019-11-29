|
DEARMAN Martin Richard Of Hallaton, sadly passed away after an illness courageously fought on Tuesday 19th November 2019, aged 75 years. A beloved husband to the late Cheris, a much loved father to Nick and a devoted friend to Val. Following a private cremation, a service of Thanksgiving will be held at St Peter's Church, Tilton on the Hill on Thursday 5th December at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the LOROS Hospice can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 29, 2019