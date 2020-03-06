Home

Martin OWENS

Martin OWENS Notice
OWENS

Martin

Passed away after a long illness bravely borne on 23rd February 2020 aged 72 years. Loving Husband to Hilary, much loved Dad to Greg and Kirsty, Grandpa and Great Grandpa. "We love you everyday. And now we will miss you everyday" Martins Funeral Service will take place on Monday 23rd March 2020 at Ketton Park Green Burial at 11am, something colourful to be worn. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be given to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services,Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 6, 2020
