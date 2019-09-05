|
|
DONN
Mary Rose
Of Ketton died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday 26th August 2019 aged 80 years. Beloved wife of Peter, loving mother of Alison, Deborah, Andrew and Rachel and a much loved grannie and great grannie. Her funeral service will be held at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Oakham on Wednesday 11th September at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Sarcoma UK - The bone & soft tissue charity, would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 5, 2019