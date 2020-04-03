|
FIELDER Mary
Of Uppingham, formerly of Houghton on the Hill and Knighton, died peacefully at Wisteria House on 21st March 2020 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Canon John Fielder, loving mother of Michael, Andrew, Rachel and Simon (Sam) and a much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Given the current circumstances a small private burial will be held. Donations in memory of Mary are however being collected for the Launde Abbey Retreat House, Leicestershire and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Apr. 3, 2020