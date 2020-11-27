|
GILBERT Mary of Belton in Rutland, formerly of Wansford, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday 19th November 2020, aged 98 years. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Due to the current circumstances a private funeral will be held on Tuesday 8th December 2020 at 11.00am. If you wish to attend this service please make enquiries to the Funeral Directors named below. Donations are being gratefully received for the PDSA and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 27, 2020