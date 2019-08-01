|
HILLYER Mary Ivy Elizabeth Passed away at her home in Great Casterton on 7th July 2019 aged 92 years. Wife of the late John Hillyer and mother to Linda and the late Jane. Mary leaves four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The Funeral Service will take place at The Stamford Methodist Church, Barn Hill on Monday 12th August 2019 at 11:00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to be given to Cancer Research UK c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Stamford Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 1, 2019