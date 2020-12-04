|
JAMES
Mary passed away at Tallington Care Home on Thursday 19th November 2020, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Leslie James, loving mother of David and Sue, also mother-in-law of Averil and David. Dearest gran to Simon, Martin, Emma and Daniel, also great-gran to David, Harrison, Beatrice and Ruby and step great-gran. The funeral service will take place on 8th December at Peterborough Crematorium under current restrictions. Family flowers only please. All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne PE10 9HQ. Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 4, 2020