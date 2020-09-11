|
|
McCOLL
Mary (May)
née McCormick
At The Willows Care Home, Rippingale on 28th August 2020. May was taken home peacefully after a long struggle bravely fought, aged 102 years. Beloved wife of the late Duncan, much loved mum to Ian and Eileen, grandma to Carol, Jennifer and Lynne, great grandma to Fred, Felix, Cottie, Bertie, Otto, Cressida, Nathan, Oliver, Aidan, Ben and Sophie, treasured aunt and friend to many. A long life lived to the full. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. The family would like to extend special thanks to all the staff and carers at The Willows who surrounded May with endless affection and outstanding care throughout her stay there. For all funeral enquiries please contact E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 11, 2020