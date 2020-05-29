|
POWELL Mary Elizabeth passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 6th May 2020, aged 79 years. Devoted Wife of Clive, loving Mother to Alex and Daniel, beloved Grandma of Charlotte, Natasha, Kayleigh, Brittany and Jotham. She will be sadly and dearly missed by all her family. A Private family funeral service will take place on Monday 8th June 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 29, 2020