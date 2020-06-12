|
|
STEELE
Mary Burnside
passed away on 28th May 2020 aged 95 years. She will be sadly and greatly missed by all her family, and friends. The private family funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium. Details of a Thanksgiving Service to be held at Barn Hill Methodist Church, Stamford will be announced after the current restrictions on church services have been lifted. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Stamford Methodist Church and Cancer Research UK can be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 12, 2020