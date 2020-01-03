|
MITCHELL
Matthew Paul
Sadly passed away December 10th 2019 after a tragic accident aged 39 years. Matt will be dearly missed by all family and friends. There will be an extended Funeral Service held at Peterborough Crematorium on January 10th 2020 at 2.30pm. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to be split between Air Ambulance and the NCCU at Addenbrook's Hospital and can be left at the Service. All enquiries to RJ Scholes Funeral Services, Stamford, PE9 2BJ Tel: 01780 763092.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 3, 2020