Smiths Funeral Directors
75 High Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
(01733) 347474
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00
Peterborough Crematorium
peacefully passed away on 6th December 2019 at Thorpe Hall Hospice, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Brenda. Much loved dad of Dawn and Russell. Dear grandad, great grandad and partner of June. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 7th January 2020, 12.00 noon at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only but if desired donations for Thorpe Hall Hospice and RAF Association may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Tel: 01733 347474
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 20, 2019
