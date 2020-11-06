Home

E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Doctor Maurice Benedict CLITHEROE

CLITHEROE

Doctor Maurice Benedict

of Cold Overton, passed away peacefully on 29th October 2020 aged 99 years. Beloved husband of the late Edna, loving dad to David, Ian and the late Tricia and a much loved grandpa and great grandpa. Due to current circumstances a private funeral service will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for the LOROS Hospice and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 6, 2020
