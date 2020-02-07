|
BRAMLEY
May
of South Luffenham passed away peacefully aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Vic and much loved mother of Steve. She will also be sadly missed by Kristina and her family. Her funeral service will be held at Peterborough crematorium on Wednesday 19th February 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to the RSPCA which can be paid online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman funeral directors Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Feb. 7, 2020