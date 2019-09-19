Home

E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00
Morcott Parish Church
Michael ECCLESTONE Notice
ECCLESTONE Michael Of Morcott, passed away after a short illness on Monday 9th September 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Frances and a loving father to Philip, Nigel and Melanie. His funeral service will be held at Morcott Parish Church on Thursday 26th September 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 19, 2019
