FOSTER Michael John known as Mick (Tut) passed away peacefully on 17th June 2020, aged 76 years. Much loved Husband of Sue and father to John, Nicky, Kelly and Jodie and devoted grandfather. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family, and friends. The Graveside funeral service will take place on Wednesday 8th July 2020 at 2.00pm at St Stephens Churchyard, Careby. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Robert Horrell Macmillian Centre Peterborough City Hospital may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 3, 2020