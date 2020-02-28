|
NEWMAN
Michael
passed away peacefully in Bourne on 18th February 2020 aged 86 years. Loving father of Robert and Helen, loving grandad of Oliver, Guy and Georgia. The funeral service will take place at 1.00pm on Wednesday 18th March 2020 at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service
to 'Cardiac Risk in the Young' in memory of Michael's grandson Oliver, or on their website. All further enquiries to R J Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ. Tel: 01778 394687.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Feb. 28, 2020