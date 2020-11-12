Home

E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
11:30
via a webcast at www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk
BELL

Mick

of Exton passed away peacefully on 29th October 2020 aged 80 years. Beloved husband to Ann, loving father to Nigel, Pete and Nicola and a much loved grandad to his 9 grandchildren and great grandad to his 3 great grandchildren. Due to the current circumstances numbers at the funeral are restricted but a memorial service will be held at Exton C of E church in the New Year. Mick's funeral service can however be watched live online via a webcast on Friday 13th November 2020 at 11.30am. Details of this can be found at www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk. Donations are also being gratefully received for Parkinson's UK and can be made online or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 12, 2020
