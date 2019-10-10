|
|
WHEELER
Mike
1942-2019
Much loved Husband of Ann. Died at home after a long illness surrounded by his family. A man of many talents. He will be sorely missed. Funeral service at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Wednesday 16th October 2019 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be divided between St Barnabas and Marie Curie may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs. PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 10, 2019