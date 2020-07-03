|
ABBOTT Mona passed away on 16th June 2020, aged 91 years. Much loved wife of the late David, loving Mum to Diane, Julie, Ian, David and Grandma to Cal, Skye and Jensen. She will be sadly and greatly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Friday 10th July 2020 at 2.00pm. Due to the COVID19 situation a memorial service will take place at a later date. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for the Cancer Research UK & Guide Dogs for the Blind may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 3, 2020