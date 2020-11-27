Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel FLINT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel FLINT

Notice Condolences

Muriel FLINT Notice
FLINT

Muriel (always known as Molly)

passed away peacefully at Tallington Lodge Care Home on 23rd November 2020. Much loved wife of Norman, mother to Jonathan and grandmother to Helen, Louise and Robert. Also great grandmother to Isabelle, George, Oliver, Arthur, Felicity and Winston. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Donations if desired to Dementia Support South Lincs may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -