FLINT
Muriel (always known as Molly)
passed away peacefully at Tallington Lodge Care Home on 23rd November 2020. Much loved wife of Norman, mother to Jonathan and grandmother to Helen, Louise and Robert. Also great grandmother to Isabelle, George, Oliver, Arthur, Felicity and Winston. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Donations if desired to Dementia Support South Lincs may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 27, 2020