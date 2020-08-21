Home

R J Scholes Funeral Service
St George Street
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2BJ
01780 763092
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
15:30
Nancy CORBY

Nancy CORBY Notice
CORBY Nancy

sadly passed away peacefully on 9th August 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerald (Scrap), loving mother to Kevin and Michael, mother-in-law to Sally and Jennie, grandmother to Becky, her husband Lloyd, Abi and her fiancé Liam and great-grandmother to Kit. Loving step-grandmother to Rachel & Daniel and Kira & Callum. Nancy will be dearly missed by all family and friends. Funeral Service will be held privately on 26th August 2020 at 3.30pm. No flowers. Donations welcomed to Wood Green Animal Shelter. All enquires to RJ Scholes Funeral Services, St Georges Street, Stamford, PE9 2BJ. Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 21, 2020
