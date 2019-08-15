Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:30
Stamford Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas MACBEATH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas MACBEATH

Notice Condolences

Nicholas MACBEATH Notice
MACBEATH

Nicholas (known as Nick)

Unexpectedly passed away on 25th July 2019 aged 44 years. Much beloved son of Carol and Charlie, brother to Emma and a dear dad and granddad, who will be greatly missed by all his family. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 29th August 2019 at 12.30pm at Stamford Cemetery Chapel followed by interment in Stamford Cemetery. All flowers welcome, or donations if desired for MIND may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.