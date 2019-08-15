|
|
MACBEATH
Nicholas (known as Nick)
Unexpectedly passed away on 25th July 2019 aged 44 years. Much beloved son of Carol and Charlie, brother to Emma and a dear dad and granddad, who will be greatly missed by all his family. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 29th August 2019 at 12.30pm at Stamford Cemetery Chapel followed by interment in Stamford Cemetery. All flowers welcome, or donations if desired for MIND may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 15, 2019