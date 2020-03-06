|
|
COOK
Norman
of Bisbrooke passed away peacefully on 22nd February 2020 aged 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Doreen, loving father to Ann, Mary and Ros and a much loved grandad to Andrea, Jessica and Christopher. His funeral service will be held at Bisbrooke Parish Church on Wednesday 11th March at 2.30pm, to be followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Dementia UK can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 6, 2020