E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
DORMAN

Olive

of Uppingham died peacefully at Wisteria House on 28th March 2020 in her 99th year. Devoted wife of the late Tom, loving mother of Edward, Elizabeth, Hilary and Susan, and a much loved Nan and Great Nan. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held which only the immediate family will attend. A celebration of Olive's life will be held later in the year for her much loved family and friends. Donations in memory of Olive are however being collected for The Air Ambulance and can be made on line via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or may be sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Apr. 3, 2020
